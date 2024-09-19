Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.54.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,861,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,275,013. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.49 and its 200-day moving average is $55.71. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

