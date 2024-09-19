Xenon Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 4,063 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,362% compared to the average daily volume of 165 put options.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XENE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ XENE opened at $40.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.70. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.99 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

