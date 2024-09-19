Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.29. 578,995 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,128,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XRX shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Xerox in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.57.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRX. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at $17,470,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,832,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xerox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,435,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xerox during the first quarter worth approximately $8,466,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in Xerox by 282.4% during the second quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 353,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 261,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

