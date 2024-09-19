Xiaobin Wu Sells 500 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) COO Xiaobin Wu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $900,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Xiaobin Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 19th, Xiaobin Wu sold 4,500 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $900,630.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Xiaobin Wu sold 5,556 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total transaction of $1,053,695.40.

On Monday, June 24th, Xiaobin Wu sold 1,459 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $233,133.61.

BeiGene Stock Performance

BGNE traded up $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $198.59. 194,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,830. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.97. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $126.97 and a twelve month high of $215.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $1.12. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $929.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.64) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on BeiGene from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BeiGene from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $180.00 to $152.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeiGene

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 11.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,064,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,806,000 after acquiring an additional 727,556 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in BeiGene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,412,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in BeiGene in the 4th quarter worth about $39,632,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,649,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 175.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,658,000 after buying an additional 136,458 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

