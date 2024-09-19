Xometry’s (XMTR) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 38.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Xometry from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Xometry from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.14.

Xometry Stock Performance

XMTR traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,524. Xometry has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $38.74. The stock has a market cap of $961.35 million, a P/E ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $132.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. Xometry’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Xometry will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xometry

In other Xometry news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 3,400 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $62,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 82,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,837.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $78,018. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Xometry by 1.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,804,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,666,000 after acquiring an additional 93,350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xometry by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,488,000 after acquiring an additional 76,976 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Xometry by 134.2% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,508,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,441,000 after acquiring an additional 864,454 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Xometry by 20.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,270,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,461,000 after acquiring an additional 217,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the fourth quarter worth $21,165,000. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

