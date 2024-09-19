Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Trading Down 2.9% After Insider Selling

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.9% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $13.23 and last traded at $13.30. 88,636 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 733,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

Specifically, President Sarah Luna sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $199,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 290,297 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XPOF. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Xponential Fitness from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.76. The company has a market cap of $633.92 million, a P/E ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.22). Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 276.0% in the first quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 882,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,596,000 after buying an additional 647,743 shares in the last quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,915,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its position in Xponential Fitness by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 106,587 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 4.0% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 203,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Xponential Fitness by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 194,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 17,411 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

