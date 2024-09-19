Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSG) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSG – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.54 and last traded at $26.54. Approximately 338 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.60.

Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.45. The company has a market cap of $27.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (EMSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks. After excluding certain industries, the index selects stocks with higher ESG scores per MSCI and weights them by market cap.

