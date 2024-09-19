Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.88

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.88 and last traded at $35.88, with a volume of 16 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.31.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average of $33.47.

About Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (USCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Action index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected as a leader in their respective GICS sector for emphasizing climate-friendly objectives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.