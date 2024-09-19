Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.21

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.21 and last traded at $53.21, with a volume of 216 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.36.

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average is $48.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.04.

About Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.