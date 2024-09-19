Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE) Trading 0.4% Higher

Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.39 and last traded at $30.39. 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.26.

Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF stock. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC owned about 5.04% of Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (MIDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 ESG index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap companies with favorable ESG ratings. MIDE was launched on Feb 24, 2021 and is managed by Xtrackers.

