Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (BATS:BHYB) Shares Up 0%

Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (BATS:BHYB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.76 and last traded at $54.76. 5 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $54.74.

Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.21 and its 200-day moving average is $53.74.

About Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (BHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that specifically invests in USD-denominated corporate bonds with a credit rating of Ba1/BB+ through B3/B-. The fund places little restrictions on duration or maturity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.