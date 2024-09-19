XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 7,235 Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pool by 68.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Pool by 221.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on POOL. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pool from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pool from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.00.

Pool Trading Down 0.8 %

POOL opened at $368.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.00. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.51 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Pool’s payout ratio is 37.56%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

