XTX Topco Ltd Boosts Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 773.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,905 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $291,171,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,686,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,832,000 after buying an additional 1,250,555 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,908.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,195,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,201 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3,477.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 566,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,804,000 after acquiring an additional 550,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $82,664,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on EL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. B. Riley began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.27.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,714.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $88.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $159.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.31%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

