XTX Topco Ltd Buys 32,550 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 531.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,550 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BALL. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Ball in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Ball during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Ball by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ball from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

Ball Stock Down 1.0 %

BALL stock opened at $66.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.11. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $71.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Ball had a net margin of 32.79% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.02%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

