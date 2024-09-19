XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Capco Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 255,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,794,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at about $2,063,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 30.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAR. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.33.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.3 %

MAR stock opened at $238.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.85. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.75 and a 52 week high of $260.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.