XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 69,355 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 274.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 286.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Halliburton to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL opened at $29.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $43.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.92. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.89.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,066,119. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

