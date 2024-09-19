XTX Topco Ltd Grows Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 417.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,626 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,658,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,093,093,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023,109 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,316,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 642.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,470,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $331,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868,683 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,877,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $773,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 115.9% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,748,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $84.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $85.63. The firm has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -14.08%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $750,510.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

