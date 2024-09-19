XTX Topco Ltd Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 268.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,656 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Copart by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,232,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,053 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,419,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,551,000 after purchasing an additional 207,349 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,008,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $867,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,781 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Copart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,898,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,807,000 after purchasing an additional 30,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Copart by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,861,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $51.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.76. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $58.58.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Copart had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

