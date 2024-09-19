XTX Topco Ltd Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 65.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz bought 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz acquired 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RCL stock opened at $168.55 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $173.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.72.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.31.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

