XTX Topco Ltd Has $4.42 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises about 0.4% of XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LJI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 10.9% during the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $6,661,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, First Washington CORP increased its position in CrowdStrike by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $4,086,063.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $20,925,726.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,127,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,576,497.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $4,086,063.05. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 411,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,502,114.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,306,394. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $334.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. FBN Securities upgraded shares of CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.16.

Shares of CRWD opened at $267.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $269.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.63. The stock has a market cap of $65.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 504.00, a P/E/G ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.09. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.59 and a 12 month high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

