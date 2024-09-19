XTX Topco Ltd Increases Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 229.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,029 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,772 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 142,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 59,687 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996 shares during the last quarter. First Washington CORP raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 411,515 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 334,147 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 46,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 240,135 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 37,716 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.95.

Shares of F opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.06. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

