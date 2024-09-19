XTX Topco Ltd Increases Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 281.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,379,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LULU has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $263.00 to $261.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $457.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU opened at $270.20 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.