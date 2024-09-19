XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 41,854 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 338.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,854 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Community Trust NA boosted its stake in CVS Health by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 11,840.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

NYSE CVS opened at $58.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

