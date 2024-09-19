XTX Topco Ltd Raises Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 464.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,482 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO opened at $132.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $86.96 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.5126 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 24.83%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

