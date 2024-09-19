XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,660 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,000. FedEx accounts for about 0.4% of XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,756,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,061 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in FedEx by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,558,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,622 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,893,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,040,000 after purchasing an additional 798,084 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,258,579 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $654,401,000 after buying an additional 684,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FedEx by 5.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,182,504 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $654,312,000 after buying an additional 121,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $298.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $293.30 and its 200-day moving average is $274.62. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $224.69 and a one year high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $327.00 price target (up from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on FedEx from $347.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $747,115.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

