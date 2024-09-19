Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Trading Up 8.1%

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.06 and last traded at $14.06. Approximately 150,280 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 351,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on YMAB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.49. The company has a market cap of $614.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 0.70.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 28.44% and a negative return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $875,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,763.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, COO Joris Wilms sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $875,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,763.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,100 over the last quarter. 21.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Y-mAbs Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 89,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

Featured Articles

