Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Shares of Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$9.70, with a volume of 1755 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.65.

Yellow Pages Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$132.89 million, a PE ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.87.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$55.84 million during the quarter. Yellow Pages had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 17.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yellow Pages Limited will post 1.6191275 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yellow Pages Announces Dividend

About Yellow Pages

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising.

