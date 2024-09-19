Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Director Seth H. Waugh Acquires 32,600 Shares

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) Director Seth H. Waugh bought 32,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $216,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 153,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,777.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Yext Trading Up 0.7 %

Yext stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 665,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,806. The stock has a market cap of $837.24 million, a P/E ratio of -130.00 and a beta of 1.17. Yext, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $7.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.46.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Yext from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Yext in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Institutional Trading of Yext

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Yext in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yext by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 27.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Yext by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

