Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 627.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 405,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,505 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 17.2% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $50,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $13,024,311.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,939,350 shares in the company, valued at $512,509,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total value of $16,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,254,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,628,094,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $13,024,311.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,939,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,509,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,725,633 shares of company stock worth $449,025,722 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.9 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $113.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $140.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.45 and a 200 day moving average of $106.68.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

