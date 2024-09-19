Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Trading 2.7% Higher

Shares of Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) were up 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.72 and last traded at $8.72. Approximately 347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 6,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Yue Yuen Industrial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing and sale of athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

