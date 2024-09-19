Zacks Research Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of International Business Machines in a report issued on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the technology company will earn $3.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.92. The consensus estimate for International Business Machines’ current full-year earnings is $10.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Business Machines’ FY2026 earnings at $11.15 EPS.

IBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.60.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $214.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.00. The firm has a market cap of $197.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $218.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

