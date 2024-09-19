Zacks Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a report issued on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Blueprint Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($3.99) per share.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $138.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.02 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 157.30% and a negative net margin of 56.64%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.19) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Baird R W raised Blueprint Medicines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $89.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.08. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $43.89 and a twelve month high of $121.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 0.58.

In other news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 74,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $7,713,602.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,666.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 74,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $7,713,602.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,666.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Philina Lee sold 41,913 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $3,905,872.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,395.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,947 shares of company stock worth $13,065,852 in the last 90 days. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9,700.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 105.2% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

