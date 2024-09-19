Zacks Research Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Deere & Company in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.08. The consensus estimate for Deere & Company’s current full-year earnings is $25.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s Q2 2025 earnings at $6.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.67 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $20.05 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.67 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $6.93 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $6.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $23.19 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HSBC cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $443.00 price target (up previously from $439.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $409.88.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $401.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $374.47 and a 200-day moving average of $382.18. The company has a market cap of $110.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $417.46.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,180.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 725.0% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

