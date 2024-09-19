Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.62

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.62 and last traded at $28.62, with a volume of 21599 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.58.

ZETA has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. The business had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Zeta Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 57,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 118,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 22,237 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 103,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 25,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

