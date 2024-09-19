Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Trading 1.9% Higher

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.09. 167,118 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 209,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Zevia PBC Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $86.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.59 million. Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zevia PBC will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zevia PBC Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zevia PBC stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Zevia PBC ( NYSE:ZVIA Free Report ) by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.10% of Zevia PBC worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 53.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.

Featured Articles

