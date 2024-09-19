Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Trading 1.9% Higher

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.09. 167,118 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 209,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.
Zevia PBC Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $86.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96.
Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.59 million. Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zevia PBC will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.
Zevia PBC Company Profile
Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.
