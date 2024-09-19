Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Shares Sold by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ziff Davis by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its position in Ziff Davis by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in Ziff Davis by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 34,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZD opened at $52.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 1.29. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.44 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

