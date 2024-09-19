Zijin Mining Group (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Trading Down 0.2%

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.23 and last traded at $38.25. 11,106 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the average session volume of 3,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.33.

Zijin Mining Group Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.37.

Zijin Mining Group Company Profile

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, refining, and sale of gold, non-ferrous metals, and other mineral resources in Mainland China and internationally. It primarily produces gold bullion; gold, copper, zinc, lead, tungsten, and iron ore concentrates; and copper cathodes, zinc bullion, sulphuric acid, copperplate, silver, iron, etc., as well as molybdenum, cobalt, tin, coal, lithium, platinum, and palladium.

