Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Director Amy Bohutinsky Sells 20,625 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $1,386,618.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,983.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Zillow Group stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,967,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,885,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of -94.36 and a beta of 1.94. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $68.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.74 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on Z shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsal Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 3,100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,809,000 after buying an additional 1,160,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $41,129,000. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 93.0% during the first quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,632,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,647,000 after acquiring an additional 786,600 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in Zillow Group by 238.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 864,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,115,000 after purchasing an additional 609,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

