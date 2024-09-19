Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Director Sells $1,386,618.75 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 20,625 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $1,386,618.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,983.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zillow Group Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of ZG stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.79. 1,321,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,777. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of -91.59 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.14. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.23 and a 1 year high of $66.75.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ZG. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 29.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 20.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

