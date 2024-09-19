ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Stock Price Up 2.7%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $19.64. Approximately 1,051,767 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 6,009,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.12.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.20 to $13.70 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.60 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $14.84.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average is $16.54. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.83.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $1.01. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.22%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Olympiad Research LP raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2,341.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 9.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 39.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

