ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Purchased by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 152.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,298,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 784,700 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.35% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $16,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 955.2% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 598.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.84. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.05.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.07). ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ZI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Daiwa America lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck bought 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,735,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,788,001 shares in the company, valued at $100,080,128.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $92,775.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,316,518 shares in the company, valued at $16,285,327.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry Schuck bought 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $12,735,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,788,001 shares in the company, valued at $100,080,128.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

