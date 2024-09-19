Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry Sells 2,852 Shares

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $488,490.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,906,072.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Zscaler Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $168.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.43 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.59 and a 52-week high of $259.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.60.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on ZS. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zscaler from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Zscaler from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.39.
About Zscaler
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
