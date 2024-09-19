Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry Sells 2,852 Shares

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $488,490.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,906,072.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zscaler Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $168.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.43 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.59 and a 52-week high of $259.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.60.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Zscaler by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 721.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,628,000 after acquiring an additional 77,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZS. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zscaler from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Zscaler from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.39.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

