Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) CFO Remo Canessa Sells 8,455 Shares of Stock

Sep 19th, 2024

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) CFO Remo Canessa sold 8,455 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $1,448,172.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,701,505.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Remo Canessa also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 20th, Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01.

Zscaler Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $168.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.60. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.59 and a 12-month high of $259.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 436.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ZS. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho cut Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zscaler from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Zscaler from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.39.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

