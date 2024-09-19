Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Zura Bio in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Zura Bio Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Zura Bio stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $4.23. 184,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,980. Zura Bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.77.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Zura Bio will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zura Bio news, Director Someit Sidhu sold 51,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $200,187.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,085,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,567.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zura Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Zura Bio by 51.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its holdings in Zura Bio by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zura Bio by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zura Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $1,157,000. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Zura Bio Company Profile

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

