Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Upgraded to Hold at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Zurich Insurance Group Trading Down 0.9 %
OTCMKTS:ZURVY opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.24. Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of $22.21 and a one year high of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 22.20 and a current ratio of 22.20.
Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile
