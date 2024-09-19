Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Upgraded to Hold at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Zurich Insurance Group Trading Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:ZURVY opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.24. Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of $22.21 and a one year high of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 22.20 and a current ratio of 22.20.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.