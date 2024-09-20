11,758 Shares in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,758 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Archrock by 16.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,245 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Archrock by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Archrock by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Archrock by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,565 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archrock alerts:

Archrock Stock Performance

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.84. Archrock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.51.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $270.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.61 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 13.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AROC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Archrock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Archrock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Archrock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AROC

About Archrock

(Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.