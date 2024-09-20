12,550 Shares in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Purchased by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 88,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 6.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE BHC opened at $8.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.75. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $11.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 742.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, EVP Seana Carson sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $83,027.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,702,579.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BHC. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James began coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

