1,372 Shares in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JBHT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,299,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,463,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 438,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.88.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $174.82 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $219.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.57.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.30%.

In related news, Director Persio V. Lisboa bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at $587,511.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,674.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Persio V. Lisboa bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at $587,511.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

