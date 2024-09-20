155675 (BLD.TO) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share (TSE:BLD)

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Free Report) (NASDAQ:BLDP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a report issued on Monday, September 16th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.18). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO)’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$21.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$24.98 million.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BLD. TD Securities lowered 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cormark lowered 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

155675 (BLD.TO) Stock Performance

155675 has a one year low of C$49.61 and a one year high of C$2.32.

155675 (BLD.TO) Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

