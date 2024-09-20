1,560 Shares in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Czech National Bank lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, Director Persio V. Lisboa acquired 600 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,511.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,674.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Persio V. Lisboa purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,511.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 3.2 %

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $174.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.84 and its 200 day moving average is $171.57. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 27.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on JBHT. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.88.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

